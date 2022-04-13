They were convinced after their podium: Checo Pérez signed a new contract

The sporting moment Czech Perez He is very close to being what he always dreamed of. After the effort and dedication that he put in for years, he managed to earn a name in Formula 1 that allows him to be recognized as one of the best drivers today. The second place obtained in the recent Australian Grand Prix does nothing more than reinforce more and more the great present of him.

The Mexican rider is in his second season at Red Bull, a team that allows him to hope for the best. The current image of him in front of the world makes him proud, but he is not satisfied. The championship is his goal and nothing will stop him in his quest to achieve it. Also on the way to it he enjoys the reality of him not only on the court, but also off. As it was told, Czech Perez today it means a temptation for some of the prestigious companies in their search for growth, such is the case of the WME agency that has already added him to its ranks.

The official announcement of the agreement generated a stir on the networks

The representation firm saw in Guadalajara a possibility to expand within the sports environment where it has yet to leave its mark. He knows the importance of his name not only within his country but also in Latin America, which is why he believes it is ideal. This bet is in accordance with the intention of having more reach in that region that makes up a large mass of inhabitants and there is no better ambassador than an idol.

Not only is it an opportunity for the company, but it will also be one of the most resounding businesses that the Guadalajara native will have done. This is due to the undoubted prestige that VME has already earned over the years. Big show stars like Emma Stone, Oprah, Gal Gadot, Charlize Theron went through his representation and the results were satisfactory, so the future seems promising.

a real revolution

It is clear that this is what generates Czech Perez Several seasons ago in Mexico. Each of his presentations in Formula 1 are seen by hundreds of people in his country who encourage him and show him their unconditional support. Another example of this was seen last Sunday.

Pérez got the first podium of the season on Sunday

More than 200 people gathered in the middle of the night in the country’s capital to see their benchmark on a giant screen. Fortunately, they witnessed the driver’s best performance of the year and one of the best of his entire life in the category. That second place in the Australian Grand Prix will remain in the memory of the protagonist and the fans.