Entertainment

They were convinced after their podium: Checo Pérez signed a new contract

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 30 2 minutes read

The sporting moment Czech Perez He is very close to being what he always dreamed of. After the effort and dedication that he put in for years, he managed to earn a name in Formula 1 that allows him to be recognized as one of the best drivers today. The second place obtained in the recent Australian Grand Prix does nothing more than reinforce more and more the great present of him.

The Mexican rider is in his second season at Red Bull, a team that allows him to hope for the best. The current image of him in front of the world makes him proud, but he is not satisfied. The championship is his goal and nothing will stop him in his quest to achieve it. Also on the way to it he enjoys the reality of him not only on the court, but also off. As it was told, Czech Perez today it means a temptation for some of the prestigious companies in their search for growth, such is the case of the WME agency that has already added him to its ranks.

The official announcement of the agreement generated a stir on the networks

The representation firm saw in Guadalajara a possibility to expand within the sports environment where it has yet to leave its mark. He knows the importance of his name not only within his country but also in Latin America, which is why he believes it is ideal. This bet is in accordance with the intention of having more reach in that region that makes up a large mass of inhabitants and there is no better ambassador than an idol.

Source link

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 30 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Barack Obama presents documentary on Netflix that includes Manuel Antonio Park

50 seconds ago

Preppy girls shine in spring

3 mins ago

Kim Kardashian supported Khloé during the scandal with Tristan Thompson!

5 mins ago

“The House of the Famous 2” Nacho Casano enters the reality show

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button