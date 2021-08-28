News

they were in the trunk of the stolen BMW

Posted on
Tom Cruise says goodbye to his personal effects, they were worth thousands of pounds. The thieves stole his bodyguard’s BMW

Tom Cruise is “furious” after that all his bags have disappeared. It happened in Birmingham where thieves stole his bodyguard’s BMW. The car was carrying the star’s luggage, worth thousands of pounds. The actor is currently filming the expected Mission: Impossible 7 in England.

The BMW X7 was reportedly parked in a hotel when the robbery took place. The thieves are believed to have used a scanner to clone the vehicle’s ignition remote control, before escaping in the luxury car. Sources revealed that the actor’s security team remained unaware of the incident.

tom cruise, cinematographe.it

“Tom was driven around while he was in Birmingham and some of his luggage and belongings were inside when the theft occurred”a source said. “The car was recovered by the police because it is equipped with an electronic tracking device, but everything inside has disappeared”.

“It was a very embarrassing event for the security team and the driver went out of his mind, but never as bad as Tom!”, they explained to The Sun.

The police also issued a statement regarding the theft: “We received a report of a stolen BMW X7 from Church Street, Birmingham, in the early hours of Tuesday morning”. The statement added that “The car was recovered a short time later in Smethwick” is that “Investigations were carried out on the surveillance cameras in the area where the car was recovered”. Investigations are ongoing.

