They were remodeling their house, they found a “cable” that was actually coins with an unimaginable value

A couple made a fortune after auctioning a collection of old coins that you found in your home while doing a remodel. The case occurred in North Yorkshire, England, and left collectors and auctioneers alike stunned, as the coins were sold at an unprecedented amount. The house dates from the 18th century, but the discovery was made in 2019 and it was until now that the bid was achieved.

The couple dug into the kitchen of their home, but an edge prevented them from continuing. Both believed that there was still electrical cable, but when they reached in to touch it, they realized that “it was a gold record and there were hundreds more under it,” according to Gregory Edmund, a British auctioneer and specialist in Spink and Son coins, in statements. cited by The Sun.

This was one of the most ancient coins found by the couple The Sun

They couldn’t believe it, because it was not just one, but 264 pieces. Spink & Son auctioneers were immediately contacted and an expert visited their property to appraise the treasure. The set of items was planned to be sold for $231,390, but they ultimately received $852,380something that perplexed everyone.

The auction included 372 interestedsince in the collection there were coins from 1610 to 1727, from the reigns of King James I to King George I. Furthermore, according to the records, these belongings belonged to husband and wife Sarah Maister and Joseph Fernleya wealthy family of merchants of that time.

They were importers and exporters of iron ore, wood and coal., while the generations that followed sat in the British parliament and even served as politicians. Hence the importance of the coins having been his property.

“It is a rare privilege for an auctioneer to be honored with a white glove sale (100% sold), but when I saw the story of Joseph and Sarah Fernley and their millions it caught my eye in 2019 (…) He exceeded any preconceived expectations and set dozens of world records along the way,” said Edmund.

The collection of coins that this couple found also included this coin The Sun

According to the expert, the auction was successful for all the items of the discovery: how they were sighted, where, to whom they belonged and how old they were. However, he emphasized that this auction should not give the wrong message so that people begin to remodel their homes in the hope of finding something similar.

Among the coins found in the house of this British couple, some different packages were found:

“This last coin is a new world record in its kind from any country ever sold at auction, surpassing a US gold dollar sold in Texas for 54,625 in October 2011,” Edmund concluded.

