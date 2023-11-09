By Christine Rendon for DailyMail.com









Bre Tisci really didn’t think her Michael B. Jordan Bam will air on Selling Sunset.

Tisci, 32, admitted in the first episode of season seven of Selling Sunset that she once got intimate with the actor — but she was unaware that her revelation was recorded.

Bray explained how it all happened during an interview with ET Online, revealing that the production crew was ‘resetting the cameras’ as the cast interacted.

‘We were talking to all the girls, and we were sitting down but they were resetting the cameras, and it wasn’t a conversation that technically it was…’ Bray explained.

‘You didn’t know it was going to be used?’ The reporter clarified.

Hubba hubba! Tisci claimed that she had once been intimate with the actor; painted 2023

‘I know better and it’s my own fault. I know better,’ she explained.

He added, ‘I’ve definitely learned a lot over the last few seasons, but it’s not in any way that I tried to be like, “Oh, I did X, Y and Z.”

Bray, who has one-year-old son Legendary Love with Nick Cannon, said: ‘I was actually chatting and I said I wanted to have a baby with my celebrity crush but it didn’t work out.

He added, ‘You know, there are other things that go into these conversations but remember, we want to make a good show.’ ‘The one who makes it, makes it and the one who doesn’t make it, doesn’t make it. But at the same time, it was not my intention.

When Michael B. Jordan remained tight-lipped when asked for more details about their meeting: ‘We’re not going to get into it too much,’ he said, when asked ‘what it was like’ that led to his date with her.

The revelation came while Bray was enjoying dinner with classmates Chrishell Stause, Amanza Smith and Emma Hernan.

The confession came after Chrishell asked the women who they would be intimate with as celebrities.

‘Which celebrity would you sleep with?’ who would you choose?’ Chrishell asked.

What man! ‘I could do that – and I did that,’ Bray said of Jordan.

‘Michael B. Jordan,’ Amanza said.

‘I could do that – and I’ve done that,’ Bray said.

‘Oh! near you? Oh! Oh my god! I want to live through that vagina right now!’ Emma exclaimed.

‘I’ve slept with all my favorite people. “I’m kidding,” Bray quipped.

Personal life: She has a one-year-old son with Nick Cannon

The real estate agent was previously married to NFL player Johnny Manziel; They separated in March 2019 after she alleged that he was unfaithful to her.

Their divorce was finalized in November 2021.

Michael dated Lori Harvey from 2020 to June 2022; His name was also linked to Kendall Jenner and Kiki Layne.