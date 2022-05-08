They weren’t bars! Necaxa fans evicted from the Azte Stadium

abigail parra

Mexico City / 07.05.2022 19:02:18





fans of Necaxaincluding some that They claim not to be baristas or from any animation groupand that even they were accompanied by childrenwere evicted from one of the heads of the Azteca Stadium, which caused violence on the building’s exit ramps.

Mediotiempo recorded how entire families were forcibly removed of the stands, a fact that contradicts the provisions made by Liga MX, which made it clear that only members of the visiting bars could not enter.

Some people who were in the company of their children they asked the policemen to give them the opportunity to change zonesbut their requests were rejected by the authorities, who told them that a person from the administration of the compound would go to talk with them, although so far this has not happened.

WHAT HAPPENED?

It was until the end of the first half when a group of police officers from the Ministry of Public Security began to evict some followers of Necaxa who were in the Tlalpan side header supporting his team.

Immediately, some of them, like two women, they began to question a police officer about why they were evicted if they had a ticket in hand, as well as a child for company. The security element was limited only to listen to her.

The more they were evicting fans, the atmosphere became tense and the blows did not take long to appear. The group was encapsulated and led down the ramp to dislodge them, at which point, some tried to make a “door slam”but they were arrested by the private security of the Azteca Stadium, immediately there was a wave of blows between police and fans.

The security managed to control the situation by encapsulating all the supporters (around 200) in small groups of 15-20 people to avoid further confrontations.

