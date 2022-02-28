They will address implications of COVID-19 in various branches of medicine, during CIAM 2022

The pandemic disrupted all areas of medicine and, with it, processes evolved, protocols were created, and research into the effects of COVID-19 abounded.

This will be addressed during editing XXIII of International Congress of Advances in Medicine 2022which will be carried out by the Civil Hospital of Guadalajara (HCG) in a hybrid way from April 6 to 9at the Santander Performing Arts Ensemble (CSAE).

with the motto “Innovation of the health system in the post-COVID era”specialists from Mexico, Spain, Costa Rica, India, Chile, the United States and Italy will participate in four master conferences, 36 disciplinary modulespre-congress courses and Virtual Medical Expo.

At the same time, there will be the X International Congress of Nursing CIENF 2022the XX Contest of free works e posters, the Virtual Medical Expo and the IX Symposium on Media and Health. As well as the Medical Knowledge Contest, “The Friar’s Challenge”in which resident doctors from different hospital institutions participate.

This Monday the program of the meeting was announcedwhich can be registered at https://ciam.hcg.gob.mx/ and where they can follow the audiovisual content of the conferences.

The General Director of HCG, Jaime F. Andrade Villanueva, recalled that after a year in which it had to be canceled due to the pandemic, CIAM 2022 will focus on the challenges and progress left by COVID-19 in medical care.

“COVID-19 remains part of the global agenda. Although the number of cases has decreased dramatically in many places, it is also true that we have close to 400 million accumulated and 6 million deaths; about 2 million cases are reported daily,” he reported.

“In Mexico there are 5.5 million confirmed cases, about 52 thousand cases in the last seven days and a mortality of about 320 thousand total cases. There is an excess of mortality where these cases are possibly double those reported, ”he stressed.

For this reason, he stressed, it is important to publicize what has been developed and what will come for health professionals in the coming years, because with COVID-19 the genome of the virus was sequenced and vaccines were created in record time.

“Despite advances in medicine, we realized that health systems are quite weak, even in developed countries, and that makes us rethink the entire health structure.”

The Executive President of CIAM 2022, María Elena González González, expressed that the meeting will be an important opportunity to share new topics with professionals and students.

He pointed out that although they will be held in person at the Santander Complex, the platform https://ciam.hcg.gob.mx It will have the capacity for 10 thousand people to connect simultaneously.

“We are going to make cutting-edge science in this post-COVID world available to everyone through a digital platform. Everything changed: the way of teaching, of caring for patients and how we are developing our health system”, he stressed.

He said that two of the four magisterial conferences of the congress will be in charge of Dr. Maria Virginia Villegas Boterointernist and infectologist, who will talk about bacterial resistance and the antibiotic crisis.

The doctor Alejandro Ernesto Macias Hernandezprofessor at the University of Guanajuato (UG), will talk about the future of consultations and how new human resources will be trained.

González González recalled that some of the 36 disciplinary modules They will be specialized in physical activity, geriatrics, gastroenterology, cardiology, robotic surgery, dermatology, nephrology, pediatrics, mental health, dentistry, ophthalmology, physical therapy, HIV, orthopedics, oncology, social work, urology and more.

“They are all aligned to the thematic axis of innovation in the health system in the post-COVID era,” he stressed.

The Executive President of the X CINF 2022Silvia Morales Nila, explained that said meeting, aimed at professionals and students, will be focused on “the important role nurses played during the pandemic”.

“In 2020, the World Health Organization determined it to be the Year of Nursing, we became visible because we play a very important role in the health system. We were the main pillars in patient care”, he said.

He added that the three thematic axes They will be about: The transformation of patient care; Nursing in times of pandemic; and Innovation and future care in the post-COVID era.

Eight face-to-face conferences, four virtual, one motivational, two pre-congress courses and a trans-congress course called “Breakfast with the specialist” will be held here.

The CIENF keynote talks will be given by Vivian Vilchez Barbosa, from Costa Rica, on humanization in times of pandemic, and Rober Nieves, from the USA, who will speak about the future of nursing care.

Other conferences will be given by José Luis Cobo Serrano, from Spain; Erika Caballero Muñoz, from Chile; Mohan Kulmar, from India; Walter de Caro, from Italy and Cintia Nasi, from Brazil.

All conferences will be recorded and produced audiovisually with the support of Channel 44 and the General Coordination of Social Communication, of the UdeG.





Post Views:

33