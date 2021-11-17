News

They will be famous: from Patrick Swayze to Tom Cruise, the stars who participated in the auditions for the film

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 32 1 minute read

Many Hollywood stars, from Patrick Swayze to Tom Cruise, participated in the auditions They will be famous before, in fact, they become famous.

Lots of Hollywood stars attended the specimens from They will be famous, a 1980 film created by David De Silvae directed by Alan Parker. Actors, then not very well known, who auditioned to get a part in the film included: Emilio Estevez, Tom Cruise, Patrick Swayze, Michelle Pfeiffer and Madonna.

They will be famous: Gene Anthony Ray in the audition scene

Cruise, Swayze and Pfeiffer underwent various screen tests and auditions to land roles in Parker’s film. Although they were all turned down, all three would later have their moments of musical glory: Cruise starred in the famous Old Time Rock and Roll video for Risky Business, as well as starring in Rock of Ages, Michelle Pfeiffer starred in Fabulous Baker Boys and Patrick Swayze in Dirty Dancing.

Madonna participated in the auditions of this film and even in those of the television spin-off entitled They will be famous. Fortunately, the singer held no grudges after being rejected and later the queen of pop was finally able to collaborate with director Alan Parker on Evita.

Fame 1980

They will be famous: a scene from the 1980 film

On Rotten Tomatoes the film holds an approval rating of 84% based on 31 reviews, with an average score of 7.21 / 10. The website’s critical consensus states: “Just because the film is a musical doesn’t mean it can’t properly address surprisingly heavy themes“.

Roger Ebert, renowned film critic, praised They Will Be Famous by writing in his review: “The film is a true masterpiece, moving and entertaining, which perfectly understands what it means to be a teenager. The film reveals a sensitivity to the real life of real people that is now a rare feature in Hollywood productions“.


Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 32 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Ghosted, Apple reunites Avengers Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans

August 30, 2021

Does Jack Nicholson have a serious illness? He has been retired for years

September 14, 2021

Palazzo Vecchio: “Dante’s Mask” and “Inferno” by Dan Brown

September 13, 2021

Ariana Grande bought a new house in Los Angeles

August 20, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button