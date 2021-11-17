They will be famous: from Patrick Swayze to Tom Cruise, the stars who participated in the auditions for the film

Many Hollywood stars, from Patrick Swayze to Tom Cruise, participated in the auditions They will be famous before, in fact, they become famous.

Lots of Hollywood stars attended the specimens from They will be famous, a 1980 film created by David De Silvae directed by Alan Parker. Actors, then not very well known, who auditioned to get a part in the film included: Emilio Estevez, Tom Cruise, Patrick Swayze, Michelle Pfeiffer and Madonna.

They will be famous: Gene Anthony Ray in the audition scene

Cruise, Swayze and Pfeiffer underwent various screen tests and auditions to land roles in Parker’s film. Although they were all turned down, all three would later have their moments of musical glory: Cruise starred in the famous Old Time Rock and Roll video for Risky Business, as well as starring in Rock of Ages, Michelle Pfeiffer starred in Fabulous Baker Boys and Patrick Swayze in Dirty Dancing.

Madonna participated in the auditions of this film and even in those of the television spin-off entitled They will be famous. Fortunately, the singer held no grudges after being rejected and later the queen of pop was finally able to collaborate with director Alan Parker on Evita.

They will be famous: a scene from the 1980 film

On Rotten Tomatoes the film holds an approval rating of 84% based on 31 reviews, with an average score of 7.21 / 10. The website’s critical consensus states: “Just because the film is a musical doesn’t mean it can’t properly address surprisingly heavy themes“.

Roger Ebert, renowned film critic, praised They Will Be Famous by writing in his review: “The film is a true masterpiece, moving and entertaining, which perfectly understands what it means to be a teenager. The film reveals a sensitivity to the real life of real people that is now a rare feature in Hollywood productions“.