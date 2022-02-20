They will build a logistics center and free zones in Punta Cana

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, gave the first palazo for the construction of the main logistics center air, sea, land, free zone park and expansion of terminal B of the Punta Cana International Airport.

“Today I say it with much more certainty and security. Today is the best time to invest in the Dominican Republic,” Abinader said at the activity.

He said that the country is open to investment, to the creation of jobs, to improving each of the services and promoting each of the sectors to work together.

The Punta Cana Free Trade Zone (PCFTZ), of the Puntacana Group, will have an estimated investment of US$200 million and will house cargo logistics operations and offices for the development of the Punta Cana Hub aimed at innovation and development of fintech companies.

According to official data, the work will have an area of ​​546,617.45 square meters of land.

The project will contribute to the economic growth of the area, creating more than 10,000 jobs and positioning Punta Cana and the Dominican Republic as leaders in international trade and foreign investment.

“True to the commitment to work for the economic and social progress of the Dominican Republic, through the Punta Cana Free Trade Zone and expansion of terminal B of the Punta Cana International Airport, we present two initiatives that project the vision of the future with which We are committed to the development of the country. We continue to imagine more,” said Frank Elías Rainieri, president and CEO of Grupo Puntacana.

He said that the expansion of terminal B of the Punta Cana International Airport will be done with an investment of US$80,000,000 with the capacity to mobilize three million passengers.

He added that this project will have an area of ​​about 25,000 square meters and will have seven gates, as well as seven air bridges.

He pointed out that the completion of the construction is estimated for November of this year 2022.

He assured that the expansion is already in the hands of local architects and engineers.

He explained that Terminal B will be ready to host the immigration and customs pre-check service bound for the United States “which we are sure will be approved due to the competitive advantages it offers the Dominican Republic as a tourist and investment destination.”