They will charge $200 dollars for the second suitcase with which you fly to Cuba by American Airlines

The United States airline, American Airlines, increased to $200.00 the price to pay for the second suitcase if traveling to Cuba. Until now, the payment to be made was only $65.00 dollars, so the amount is practically tripled.

The information was released by the airline through its website. The new rate will apply to those who bought their tickets after April 26, to make trips from next May 3. Those who carry a third and fourth suitcase must also pay $200.00 dollars.

“Only two checked bags are allowed, with a maximum weight of 32kg/70lb each, plus one hand luggage and one personal item for each passenger traveling to Cuba, with no exceptions,” specifies the American Airlines statement.

Adding it all up, the new average ticket price is around $385.00. If it is the complete journey, it is $700.00 dollars.

Latest readjustments at American Airlines

In December 2021, after months of inactivity due to the pandemic, American Airlines restarted flights between Miami and Havana. Ticket prices on that date were very high, between $1000.00 and $2000.00 dollars.

In January, American Airlines limited travelers’ luggage to just two bags. This upset many Cubans who wanted to help their families on the island, in the midst of the acute crisis that the country is experiencing.

By the end of January, the airline lowered the prices of flights between the United States and Cuba. Shortly after, the company announced that a first bag of 50 pounds would have to pay $50.00 dollars, for a second, $65.00 dollars, while the third bag would cost $200.00 dollars.

With the new modifications, only the charge of $50.00 dollars for the first bag would be maintained, and all the others would cost $200.00 dollars.

American Airlines currently has six daily flights to Havana, departing from the city of Miami.