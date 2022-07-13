They will debate the working age in the reform of the Labor Code

Santo Domingo, DR.

In the Dominican Republic, a developing and third-world country, like many others in the Latin American region, looking for a job as an “older adult” is an odyssey, despite the fact that both the Constitution of the Republic and the Labor Code and the International Labor Organization (ILO) prohibit any type of discrimination in terms of age, sex or race.

Maximilian is over 60 years old and a broad educational background, a lot of accumulated experience and a folder under his arm full of copies of certificates from universities and other institutions. but can’t find a jobbecause he is not a politician and is not part of any company.

What is left in a country like the Dominican Republic where companies and even some public entities have maintained 35 years as age limit to give a job?

not only the post-pandemic is further proof of the growth of informality in a country like the Dominican, but the sustained increase in the adult population that there is no job facility at that stage of life, because it puts an additional burden on the State.

“This scenario does not exist in the Nordic countries, in Europe or in the United States, where adults freely exercise their right to work, transit and health services, whether they are retired or not. There is no discrimination based on age, an issue which, luckily, was included in the debate on the reform of the Dominican Labor Code,” revealed the president of the National Council of Trade Union Unity (CNUS), Rafael -Pepe- Abreu.

By 2023, the National Statistics Office projects that people over 65 years old up to 69 years old will be 216,976 out of a total of 5,299,959 that make up the PEA (Economically Active Population).

In his demographic studies he emphasizes a 20% increase between now and 2050 in older adults where it is estimated that there are more than one million people, data collected by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).

These data place the country in the region’s average in terms of growth of the elderly, along with 12 other countries where the percentage of people aged 60 and over is between 6% and 11.5%.

These 12 countries are Belize, Ecuador, Guyana, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, DR, Suriname and Venezuela, and present global fertility rates between replacement level and 2.5 children per woman.

Unemployment

According to data from the Central Bank, in the Dominican Republic the open unemployment rate (people actively seeking employment) decreased one percentage point in the first quarter of 2022 in relation to the same time in 2021, falling from 8% to 6.4%.

The new positions are occupied by women and young people

Central America Data publishes that in the DR the unemployment rate doubled in 2020 for the pandemic. Between April and July it climbed to 16%, while in Costa Rica the increase was 22% between August and October 2020.

After the impact of the pandemic, the employment rate improved according to data from the TSS (Social Security Treasury), increasing 11.50% between December 2021 and March 2022. Of the Dominican workforce, 53.42% is occupied by women and a 46.58% by men.

With age ranges of 31 and 55 years, there is 54.46% working in the DR, whose average salary is RD$32,886.4 per month.

13.4% of Dominican workers are over 55 years old and the average earned is RD$32,131 per month. 32.07% of the workforce is between the ages of 18 and 30 with average salaries of RD$21,288.8 million.

81.20% of the jobs in total are in the service area. Only in the private sector is 73.39% in services. In addition to the fact that four provinces concentrate formal employment in the Dominican Republic.

In the Dominican case, the percentage of informality was 58.1% in January-March 2022.

UNCUS

According to Rafael -Pepe- Abreu, president of the CNUS, this is a current debate throughout the world and was included by the tripartite body (Government, employers and unions) in the discussions of the Consultative Council that deal with the reform of the Labor Code from Dominican Republic.

in rich countrieswhere there is a welfare state and a majority aging population in relation to youth, he indicated, it is allowing longer work and eliminating age discriminationan issue that the whole world is rejecting and on which the ILO has ruled with resolutions and measures.

For Abreu, the limitation of working age up to 35 years should be a matter of concern for the State, because it encourages informality and excludes these people from social security systems, especially health and pensions.

As well as looking at the reasons why formal employment remains unattractive. He gave as an example the time when the hotels opened after the closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, where about 8% of the workers did not return, due to the issue of salary and because they noticed that they obtained higher income in the informal sector.

That is a problem, because now they are young, but since they do not join the social system they will become a burden for the State, says Abreu.

The system is bad on all three sides, says Abreu, for the precarious and unattractive salary, for the health system and for the pension system, “and because the final cost goes to the State” and that is why we must fight to transform the salary and transform social security.

Wages beyond the legal minimum are not only stagnant in the DR, but also with a loss of purchasing power as they are left “to chance”.

In this regard, the president of the CNUS indicated that it is not true that the employability of before the pandemic has been recovered, because here historically a mass of workers has been left out of the labor market not only because of age, or age discrimination, but ” because the economy does not create the necessary jobs to absolve the idle workforce that is generated each year, which is approximately 100,000 people. That the economy creates 100,000 jobs, every year there are another 100,000 that are left out, ”he specified.

Code

Principle VII of the Labor Code prohibits any discrimination, exclusion or preference based on sex, age, race, color, national origin, social origin, political opinion, trade union membership, or religious belief.

Constitution

Article 39 of the Constitution of the Republic, on the Right to equality. Article 57, on Protection of the elderly. and article 62, on the Right to work, indicate that work is a right, a duty and a social function.

ONE data

Between 1950 and 2010, the Dominican population quadrupled, going from 2,364,651 inhabitants in 1950 to a population of 9,478,612 in 2010, and according to the population projections of the National Statistics Office (ONE) for 2020, the The population of the country is around 10,500,000 inhabitants.

The ONE in its most recent Demographic and Social Bulletin 2020states that the population dynamics of the country has caused a change in the structure of the population, the substantial reduction in the rate of growth entails a growing aging of that population.

In the period between 1950 and 2010, the median age increased from 17.1 to 24.8 years, and will continue to grow until reaching 29.4 years of age in the year 2025. By the year 2100, the median age of the population would be of the order of 47.8 years, that is, 21.5 years older than the situation in 2015.