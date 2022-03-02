They will decide the fate of Ukrainian tourists stranded in the DR

About three thousand Ukrainians were Dominican Republic vacation when the attack began russia to Ukraine. But due to the bombing, the airports of that nation were completely closed with no opening date.

Now foreigners roam the country and wait for a helping hand.

The authorities reported that the Tourism Office will meet to decide the fate of the vacationers who have already exhausted their stay in the hotels where they were and are waiting for some help.

David Collado, Minister of tourisminformed this Tuesday morning that the meeting would be in the afternoon.

As long as Raphael White Tejerapresident of the National Association of Hotels and Restaurants (asonahores), stated that they will hold a survey with the tour operators to decide what support to give to the Ukrainians.

this Tuesday afternoon, Ilona Oleksandrivnahonorary consul of Ukraine in the Dominican Republic, he asked President Luis Abinader for help for his compatriots stranded in the country.

“Luis Abinader, please listen to me. I am the face of UkraineI need an appointment with you. Where are you right now,” said Oleksandrivna.

In the case of Russian tourists, the Aeroflot airline reported that on March 3 it will fly from Moscow to Punta Cana to repatriate part of the vacationers from that country who are in the Dominican Republic.