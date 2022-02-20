They will develop a project for the photocatalytic transformation of seawater into green hydrogen – News – Hybrids and Electric

The State Research Agency, dependent on the Ministry of Science and Innovation, has granted a grant to the project led by researchers from the University of Cantabria (UC) called “S2H, Analysis of the efficiency in the conversion of solar energy into hydrogen from sea water”in the call for R&D projects in strategic lines, in public-private collaboration of the state program aimed at the challenges of society, within the framework of the State Plan for Scientific and Technical Innovation Research 2017-2020, financed with funds from the European Union, through the NextGenerationEU call.

The S2H project is part of the strategic line of the call aimed at the development of new photocatalytic materials and processes to take advantage of sunlight as an energy source and, specifically, aims to develop a process in which hydrogen is obtained by a photocatalysis process using sunlight and sea water as raw material.

“This process wants to contribute, on the one hand, to promoting the use of renewable energy sources such as photovoltaic energy to advance energy sustainability and obtain hydrogen from an abundant resource on the planet such as seawater” , explains Inmaculada Ortiz, head of the Advanced Separation Processes (PAS) research group, from the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering

Substitute natural gas for salt water

Hydrogen is an energy vector whose penetration in the transport sector and in fixed installations is increasing. The necessary decarbonisation of the atmosphere makes it essential to advance in alternatives for obtaining hydrogen with less environmental impact. This is the field of so-called green hydrogen that replaces natural gas, the main source for obtaining hydrogen, with fresh water and changes the reforming technology to electrolysis, which breaks down water into hydrogen and oxygen.

The S2H project maintains some common characteristics with the process used with fresh water, but plans to replace it with sea water, thus protecting inland water resources.

“This change in raw material is accompanied by a change in technology and, instead of electrolysis, we are going to develop a photocatalytic process,” says Ortiz.

In this way, the S2H project will address, in the first place, the development of photocatalysts that are active when seawater is used.

Along with this objective, another of its challenges will be to develop an efficient process from the energy point of view, which “maximizes the use of solar energy”, indicates the researcher.

Finally, the project, which will last three years, includes an evaluation of the environmental impact of the global process of obtaining hydrogen.

The project is developed through a public-private consortium in which the UC Chemical Engineering research group participates, the technological company APRIA SYSTEMS, with experience in the construction of photocatalysis equipment, and which will develop all the technology; and the public companies MARE and Gesvican, which make facilities available to the project to carry out tests on a pilot plant scale.

Upon completion, it is planned to have a demonstration plant for the photocatalytic transformation process of seawater into hydrogen.