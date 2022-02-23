They will eliminate the health vehicle restriction due to COVID-19 as of March 7







(CRHoy.com). After almost 2 years of validity, the Executive Power will eliminate the health vehicle restriction due to COVID-19 as of March 7.

This was announced this Wednesday, after 1:00 pm, by the authorities at a press conference headed by Carlos Alvarado, President of the Republic; Daniel Salas, Minister of Health; Gustavo Alvarado, Minister of Tourism and Alexander Solís, President of the National Emergency Commission (CNE).

Why until March 7? President Carlos Alvarado indicated that the scheduling of the current measures, which were in force until February 28, will be extended for 15 more days (until March 7) to achieve a decline in new cases and hospitalizations for illnesses.

“To give our hospitals room to attend to the pandemic and other pathologies,” explained the President, who admitted that this provision has meant an “important sacrifice” for citizens during these almost 2 years.

The President emphasized that the use of the mask in public spaces, vaccination and the use of the QR code to control activities will be key in the coming weeks.