They will end limits on asylum on the US-Mexico border

Health officials in the United States announced Friday that they will end a policy that limited the granting of asylum on the border with Mexico to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The government said it is already making plans to put up tents and take other steps to prepare for an expected influx of migrants.

The order of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, for its acronym in English) indicates that the coronavirus is no longer a valid cause to reject migrants who request asylum in the United States.

The continued use of public health powers had been widely criticized by Democrats and by migrant advocates, who saw it as an excuse for the United States to evade its obligations to provide refuge to people fleeing persecution. The policy went into effect in March 2020, during the administration of President Donald Trump. Since then, migrants who have tried to enter the country have been turned away more than 1.7 million times.

The policy, known as Title 42, is named after a 1944 public health law to prevent contagious diseases. The end of the policy will go into effect on May 23 to give border officials time to prepare. The change was first reported by The Associated Press this week.

The government’s decision appeared to be an attempt to strike a balance in a difficult situation: An immediate end to the asylum ban could have overwhelmed border and immigration facilities, which are understaffed. Any further delay would only have increased impatience with the government’s reliance on the medical authorities responsible for combating a rapidly receding virus.

The purpose of the seven-week delay before the policy expires is to allow authorities to increase their staffing at the border. In the meantime, nearly all migrants who wish to cross into the United States are expected to be turned away under a health provision that federal officials acknowledge is “no longer necessary.”

U.S. officials said Friday they had been preparing for months when the health-based asylum ban would expire, including plans to vaccinate migrants and improve health and safety conditions along the border. However, they said they still needed until May 23 to implement such plans.

Republicans hinted that court challenges are looming. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said moves to resume accepting asylum claims “would put Texans in harm’s way.”

“The state of Texas must take even more unprecedented steps to keep our communities safe by using any and all constitutional power to protect its own territory,” he said.

The federal order says efforts by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to provide vaccines to migrants at the border will intensify over the next two months. The government is currently administering up to 2,000 daily vaccinations at 11 border sites.

The decision is expected to draw more migrants to the US border with Mexico. And President Joe Biden has already faced several waves of migrants, which have drawn strong criticism of his immigration policies. Even before the decision was officially announced, more than a dozen migrants excitedly came out of her bedroom at the Buen Samaritano shelter in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, to ask about her.

DHS officials said this week that about 7,100 migrants were arriving every day, compared with an average of 5,900 a day in February, a pace that could match or exceed the highest levels of last year, 2019 and other peak periods. But border officials said they are developing plans to handle the arrival of up to 18,000 people a day. That will surely bring challenges to Democrats facing tight re-election races, and some have warned that the Biden administration is unprepared to handle the situation.

A Southwest Border Coordination Center has been created to respond to any surge. MaryAnn Tierney, a regional director for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), will serve as acting chief, and a Border Patrol official will serve as deputy chief.

Authorities are also working on additional ground and air transportation options, and erecting tents to house the expected flow. The Border Patrol has already hired more civilians to relieve agents of a workload that spends approximately 40% of their time serving people in custody and non-border security administrative tasks, rather than conducting patrols and expose smuggling activities.

Civilians are tasked with ensuring that microwaved burritos are served properly, checking holding cells and the laborious work of gathering information for immigration court documents.

Still, government officials acknowledged that the adjustments are only temporary measures.

“The Biden and (Kamala) Harris administration is committed to going through every option within our authority to protect our borders, enforce our laws, and stay true to our values,” said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. “However, a long-term solution can only come from a comprehensive law that brings lasting reform to a basically dysfunctional system.”

The limits were put in place in March 2020, under the Trump administration, at a time when coronavirus cases were soaring. Although officials at the time said it was a way to keep COVID-19 out of the United States, there has always been criticism that the restrictions were used as an excuse to close the border to migrants, whose arrival Trump did not want. Perhaps it was the most extensive of the president’s actions to restrict crossings and toughen the expulsion of migrants.

CDC officials rescinded part of the order last month, ending limits on the admission of unaccompanied minors. In August, U.S. border authorities began testing minors traveling alone in high-traffic areas for COVID-19: The number of positive cases fell to 6% in the first week of March, from nearly 20% in February.

Immigrant advocacy groups praised the decision, as did many Democrats, though some expressed dissatisfaction with the postponement of the effective date.

“The continued use of this policy — even over the next two months — is indefensible and unjustifiable,” said Efrén C. Olivares, deputy legal director of the Immigrant Justice Project at the Southern Poverty Law Center, a U.S. nonprofit specialized organization. in promoting civil rights in public interest litigation. “Instead of waiting, we urge the government to immediately stop using Title 42″ and make a commitment to rebuild our asylum system in a way that is fair, humane and treats people with dignity.”

Republicans and moderate Democrats opposed to ending the measure clearly expressed their frustration.

“Today’s announcement by the CDC and the Biden administration is a frightening decision,” said Democratic Senator Joe Manchin. “Title 42 has been an essential tool in combating the spread of COVID-19 and controlling the entry of migrants at our southern border.”