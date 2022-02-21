They will expand the airport and build a logistics center in Punta Cana

President Luis Abinader yesterday reiterated his call to national and foreign investors to invest in the Dominican Republic and affirmed that this government will support projects that improve the quality of life of all Dominicans, as long as they respect the laws and the constitution of the country.

The president made these statements when giving the first floor for the construction of a logistics center and the expansion of the Punta Cana airport, which would end in November of this year, according to a statement.

The note highlights that These works will generate more than 7,000 jobs and will have an investment of US$280 million.

This is the Punta Cana Free Trade Zone (PCFTZ), a logistics center, air, sea, land and free zone park and the expansion of terminal B of the Punta Cana Airport.

“I reiterate that this is the time to invest in the Dominican Republic. Today I say it with much more certainty and security. Today is the best time to invest in the country. Today we are open to investment to create jobs, to improve each one of our services and promote each of our sectors. Let’s all work together, so that no one is left behind from this progress, development and growth,” said the president.

The head of state led the start of these works together with the Puntacana Group.

President Abinader considered that with this new project, the Dominican Republic is at the forefront of the logistics sector.

He stressed that this is one of the most important infrastructure works that will project the Dominican Republic as a first-class international logistics hub.

Credibility

The Minister of Tourism, David Collado, indicated that with the construction of this new work, the private sector shows the credibility that President Abinader has.

At once Collado congratulated the Rainieri family for continuing to contribute to the country and Dominican families.

The Minister of Industry and Commerce, Ito Bisonó, indicated that the work will bring great benefits to the country.

“What begins today is the result of a great vision of years of work by the Puntacana Group, which has found an administration like that of our president Luis Abinader Corona, devoted body and soul to making the right decisions, without bureaucracy, generating the confidence, national and international, of investors who see the Dominican Republic with new eyes, a country that guarantees them a platform with clear rules, to safely carry out large projects in the shortest possible time,” said Bisonó.

Bisonó explained that this logistics center will take advantage of the connectivity that currently exists with some 300 cities in the world from the Punta Cana International Airport with a free zone, an aircraft repair and maintenance center and a fuel center.

The president and CEO of the Puntacana Group, Frank Elías Rainieri, expressed that they have been faithful to the commitment to work for the economic and social progress of the country.

“Through the Punta Cana Free Trade Zone and the expansion of terminal B of the Punta Cana International Airport, we present two initiatives that project the vision of the future with which we are committed to the development of the country. We continue to imagine more,” said Frank Elías Rainieri.

He also added that, “Terminal B will be ready to receive the United States immigration and customs pre-check service, which we are sure will be approved due to the competitive advantages it offers the Dominican Republic as a tourist and investment destination.”

logistics center

From here, the handling of import, export, transshipment and parcel cargo will be carried out, thus consolidating the process of cargo operations on passenger aircraft.

free zone

It will promote the manufacturing and service industry, facilitating the creation of different businesses. Various entities will operate here.

Airport

The expansion of Terminal B of the Punta Cana International Airport will be done with an investment of USD$80 million, with the capacity to mobilize three million passengers.