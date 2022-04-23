They will fix the worst port for Switch after 3 years of its debut

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord /Telegram

The huge success of the Nintendo Switch instantly caught the attention of many developers, who worked on ports of their games to take advantage of the popularity of the system. Some companies succeeded with their launches, while others failed outright.

This last case was that of Abstraction Games, in charge of carrying ARK: Survival Evolved, a Studio Wildcard title, to the Nintendo console. In case you don’t remember, the port was heavily criticized for its shabby looks and unstable performance.

The game was so bad that it is considered one of the worst Switch ports ever. Studio Wildcard wants to clean up its reputation and offer the experience that hybrid users have dreamed of, so it announced a new version of the game that promises to fix all its problems.

ARK: Survival Evolved for Switch will be reborn improved with new edition

ARK: Survival Evolved for Switch it was so bad that it has a rating of 29 on Metacritic by the press. Players were even harsher, giving it a 2.5 rating. This is due to its poor presentation that makes it look horrible, even without comparing it with the versions for other consoles.

To address this major snag, Studio Wildcard announced ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition, a new release that promises to end all the problems of the original port. This bundle will debut in September and will include the base game as well as all of its expansions for $49.99 USD.

It is important to mention that the extra content will arrive gradually, since the title will be released with Scorched Earth. expansions like aberration, extinction and both parts of Genesis They will be released every 2 months.

Studio Wildcard noted that all users who previously purchased the game will also have access to the upgrades, which are handled by a new partner who rebuilds the title in Unreal Engine 4. Additionally, it will be possible to keep the progress of the first edition.

ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition for Nintendo Switch will debut in September. Here you can find more news about the franchise and its upcoming sequel.

