they will have to pay for it themselves. Here’s where

THE unvaccinated patients will have to pay for the treatment yourself starting next December 8th. The measure aims to incentivize unvaccinated patients to immunize themselves, to face the new wave of Covid-19. This is the latest move by the government of Singapore in full fourth wave from coronavirus. But how will the new anti-Covid measure be articulated? Let’s go into detail.

Stop to free treatment for no vax patients

From next 8 December, i no vax patients will have to pay for their own medical treatment. Who will get sick of COVID-19 and by choice he has not been vaccinated will have to pay his own medical bills. The Minister of Health Ong Ye Kung called this measure a “important signal»To encourage everyone to get immunized. The minister spoke at a press conference held by the multi-ministerial task force dealing with the Covid-19 emergency of which he is co-chair. The government therefore pushes reluctant patients to get vaccinated, putting things in order national health costs.

Right now, in Singapore the unvaccinated account for the majority of patients requiring intensive hospital care, significantly affecting the state health resources. Currently, medical treatment for Covid-19 is free for all Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders, except for those who tested positive immediately after returning from a trip abroad.

There new measure, therefore, it only applies to who has chosen not to be vaccinated despite being medically fit and that will be hospitalized for the treatment of COVID-19 starting from 8 December. Not only. To those who received only a dose of vaccine, no fees will be charged until next December 31st. To allow everyone to finish the vaccination cycle. THE non-immunized patients will be able to take advantage of the normal methods of financing of health care.

Fourth wave warning in Singapore

Contagions from COVID-19 continue to worry Singapore, which recorded in the last 24 hours 14 deaths and 2,470 new cases. In a note, the Ministry of Health explained that up to now the health costs have been paid by the state “to avoid financial considerations in addition to the uncertainty and concern of the population during the period when Covid-19 was an emerging and unknown disease“. The note continues: «For most of the vaccinated, this special approach to Covid-19 accounts will continue until the situation is no longer stable.“.

Singapore is one of the states most vaccinated in the world with over 85 percent of the population receiving two doses of the Covid vaccine. 94 percent of people between the ages of 60 and 69 and 90 percent of those aged 70 and over are vaccinated.