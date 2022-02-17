They will hold a festival of alternative medicine and culture in Ajacuba – El Sol de Hidalgo

AJACUBA, HGO.- With the purpose of highlighting the history, identity, culture and tradition of this municipality, the Ajacuba Magical and Ancestral Festival will be held, which proposes the realization of an event of alternative medicine and culture.

This naturist health promotion festivity is also with the intention of generating economic income through tourism, expecting the attendance of hundreds of visitors.

Mayor Francisco Basurto Acosta, presented today to tourism service providers, representatives of civil society, social leaders, officials and members of the municipal assembly, the project of said festival, to be held from July 14 to 17.

While Alonso López Hernández, director of municipal culture, detailed the details of the event that plans to be projected not only nationally but also internationally.

The officials indicated that the festival of medicinal plants will have the participation of herbalists from the states of Hidalgo, San Luis Potosí, Oaxaca and Veracruz, in addition to René Mey, who is the founder of health clinics with alternative techniques in different cities of the world. .

They assured that the presence of the Health Castle of Axtla, San Luis Potosí, where medicinal plants are developed and cultivated, is confirmed.

Francisco Basurto said that the Ajacuba Magical and Ancestral Festival is an ambitious project for the well-being of the citizens of Ajacuba, with a view to becoming an international project in a few years.

At the heart of this project, he said, in addition to seeking economic benefits through tourism, it is proposed to promote the use of traditional medicine so that people recover and preserve their health.

He recalled that this municipality is famous for its hot springs, which have healing qualities and that it also has a long tradition of healers and bonesetters.

He pointed out that the event also includes a gastronomic exhibition, in which the eighty-four municipalities of the state of Hidalgo will be invited, along with a craft fair with the presence of different states of the Mexican Republic. Likewise, they plan to carry out events of charrería, bullfighting, folkloric dance and the realization of a band musical event.

“We want this fair to catapult the municipality in several ways, one of them, as a meeting place for health, it is about positioning Ajacuba on the map, so that the tourist knows the different attractions that the municipality has,” he mentioned.

Joaquín Ortiz Hernández, municipal link and representative of the state government’s tourism secretariat, expressed the agency’s support for this effort, which seeks tourism development and boost the local economy.