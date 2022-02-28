They will hold a health and wellness fair in celebration of Women’s Day – El Heraldo de Juárez

To celebrate International Women’s Day, the Live Active El Paso program invites women of all ages to a health and wellness fair that will take place on Saturday, March 5 from 8:00 to 11:00 am. at Marty Robbins Park located at 11600 Vista del Sol Street.

The free outdoor event will focus on women’s fitness, nutrition, mental health and wellness.

Activities will include a 2-mile walk/run through the park, a warm-up session with Eternal Health and Fitness, and a Latin dance cardio class.

“Attending this event is an excellent way to celebrate International Women’s Day, our goal will always be to seek that the community, especially women, make their health a priority,” said Tracey Jerome, municipal deputy director of Quality of Life and Communications.

Participants can learn more about the Live Active EP movement and visit more than 20 Live Active EP health and wellness partners, including the El Paso Neighborhood Coalition, Rotary Club of El Paso, YMCA, Border Coalition for Fitness, Steps to Prevent , Texas Tech University El Paso Health Sciences Center and The Hospitals of Providence.

For more information about Live Active El Paso, visit www.liveactiveep.com.