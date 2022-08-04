They will investigate the emotional and psychosocial impact of caregivers in young patients with type I diabetes

Knowing the habits would allow endocrinologists to improve care for their young patients.

Children are more likely to develop diabetes problems, especially when they are growing. Photo: Shutterstock.

Dr. Giselle Medina will initiate, together with her team from Ponce Health Science University (PHSU), with the objective of investigating the affective symptoms and perception of adherence to treatment in primary caregivers of adolescents in Puerto Rico.

“This research aims to examine the emotional and psychosocial impact on parents and caregivers of adolescents with diabetes type I in Puerto Rico”, highlights the main precursor of this study.

In which people who meet the following characteristics can participate:

*Being the father, mother or primary caregiver of an adolescent between the ages of 11 and 17.

*Patient must have a certified diagnosis by a physician of diabetes type I

*Reside in Puerto Rico

Diabetes in Puerto Rico

In statistics presented by experts in the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, they report that according to new research, the diabetes in children has increased by 3.9% in recent years, especially in industrialized countries of the world.

Regarding this, Dr. Myriam Allende, an endocrinologist, indicated that although to date the true cause of the high prevalence has not been established, specialists indicate that overweight and eating habits influence the general population, including children and youths.

It is for this reason that the prominent endocrinologist emphasizes the need to do more teaching in schools, “to reduce the diabetes more attention should be paid to children when they are at school, since they spend a large part of the day there”.

Children are more likely to develop problems with diabetesespecially when they are in the growth stage, because there is a greater probability of developing hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia, two conditions caused by imbalances of sugar in the body.

According to Dr. Allende, it is important to promote the creation of spaces to carry out physical activity and take care that the food provided to minors is low in calories and thus avoid obesity and the development of diabetes. diabetes in the child population.