They will investigate the health conditions of caregivers of patients with Alzheimer’s on the Island

They indicate that the study could help provide better guidelines regarding the health of the caregiver of a patient with Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s patient caregiver. Photo: Shutterstock.

Medical literature indicates that Alzheimer’s disease is a degenerative-progressive and irreversible disorder of the brain that affects memory, reasoning and behavior, for that reason it is important that person who cares for you pays attention to your health, because it will depend on what you can offer your person with Alzheimer’s disease, proper care.

A person with Alzheimer’s disease can be cared for at home, as long as there is a healthy balance between the care provided and the other responsibilities of their caregiver.

In this sense, the Ponce Health Science University highlighted that it is starting a study dedicated to verifying the quality of life and knowing the overload of the caregivers of this population in the Caguas region.

Among the participation criteria, they require that they reside in: Aibonito, Aguas Buenas, Cidra, Caguas, Cayey, Maunabo, Gurabo, Humacao, Juncos, Las Piedras, Naguabo, San Lorenzo, Yabucoa. Also be over 21 years old and have internet access

The Alzheimer’s Association of Puerto indicates that those in charge of the sick person care They carry a very heavy load that can cause emotional, physical, social and economic stress. For its part, the Department of Health, in its latest report, Alzheimer’s ranks sixth of death in the United States, while in Puerto Rico occupies the fourth cause of death

Caring for a person with Alzheimer’s disease may require sacrifices, changes in priorities and in the roles of other family members, states the Association. Many of these difficulties can be overcome or their impact lessened by learning more about Alzheimer’s disease and about the services available to your family members.