They will know a pact with ten defendants in the ‘Abuser’ case

Franchesca Pontentini, judge of the Second Court of Instruction of the National District, will hear this Friday the request for approval of the agreement reached between ten defendants in the case of the César Emilio Peralta network (César El Abusador) and the Public Ministry.

The magistrate set for 10:00 in the morning the request presented by the head of the Anti-Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office, Ramona Nova, whose court is empowered to hear the request to open a trial against the 43 accused of the case, between people and companies.

At first there were ten defendants who would sign the agreement, but after a meeting between the defendants and Anti-Money Laundering prosecutors, one of them, Manuel Sánchez Pérez, alias Pupilo, withdrew from the agreement, alleging that it was not convenient for him.

As part of the agreement, the defendants will plead guilty to a suspended sentence ranging from three to seven years in prison and the condition of handing over assets, including some already seized.

Among those who reached agreements with the public ministry, under that condition, are Marisol Franco, partner of César el Abusador; Erick de la Cruz, Natanael Castro Cordero alias Nato, indicated as the right hand of César Emilio Peralta, alias César El Abusador.