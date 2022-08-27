They will maintain military reinforcement on the border in the face of the crisis in Haiti

The Commander General of the Army of the Dominican Republic, Major General Carlos Antonio Fernandez Onofreassured that the military reinforcement will be maintained throughout the border area by order of the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, given the situation of social decomposition that prevails in Haiti.

Fernández Onofre also stated that the border area has always been safe and every day it will be reinforced with more men and more equipment, as well as more training for the total fulfillment of the mission.

During his tour of the area, the head of the Army of the Dominican Republic also took the opportunity to visit the place in Dajabón where the government is building the border wall.

Is it’s the first time that the commander general visits the border strip after he was appointed by President Luis Abinader in that role a week ago.

“We are making the visit to support and supervise the work that the soldiers of our institution are doing, with the aim that they fulfill their mission,” Major General Fernández Onofre emphasized.

He also specified that by instruction of President Luis Abinader and the Minister of Defense, Major General Carlos Luciano Díaz Morfa, the military reinforcement throughout the border strip will stand up to the situation of social decomposition that Haiti is experiencing.

Recently, the former interim Prime Minister of Haiti, Claude Joseph, called the population to general mobilization against Prime Minister Ariel Henry, whom he criticized for not taking action against armed gangs, crimes and kidnappings in that nation.

The head of the Army of the Dominican Republic was accompanied during his tour of the border points by the deputy commander of the institution, General Ángel Camacho Ubieras, and other senior officers.