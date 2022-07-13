They will prevent them from closing the sidewalks with merchandise

The Santo Domingo Este City Council (ASDE) notified businesses that irregularly place merchandise on the sidewalks and other spaces on San Vicente de Paúl Avenue, with which they hinder free transit and violate pedestrian rights.

The council granted a period of 15 days for the merchants to withdraw the merchandise that they exhibit in the spaces occupied illegally.

It is an action that seeks the correct order so that those who walk on the sidewalks do so safely, since these spaces belong to everyone.

Franklin Franco Doñé, in charge of the Department for the Use and Defense of Public Spaces of ASDE, explained that this is an uprising with respect to the sidewalks, since some municipalities are occupying them with various items that they take from their businesses to display them on them, thus obstructing the space intended for pedestrians.

“We have done several lifts. We are going to give it a period of 15 days so that the citizens can walk freely on our sidewalks, since Ordinance 675 favors us so that we can defend public spaces for our citizens”, explained Franco Doñé.

Throughout the month of July, the City Council’s Directorate of Public Spaces will continue to notify companies and businesses and request their collaboration to recover the sidewalks.

KNOW MORE

Notifications will follow

July.

Throughout the month of July, the City Council’s Directorate of Public Spaces will continue to notify companies and businesses and request their collaboration to recover sidewalks as spaces for everyone.