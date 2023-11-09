They will provide care, child control, diabetic foot control and educational talks »San Lorenzo PY

They invite a day of care, child control, diabetic foot control and educational talks in commemoration of World Diabetes Day

On November 14, World Diabetes Day is celebrated, and in that context the Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism of the UNA Faculty of Medical Sciences, Hospital de Clínicas, organizes a day of awareness and care for the adult population, including capillary blood glucose control. Is. and Educational Talk, on Monday, November 13, from 7 am to 11 am, in the Central Hall of the Boarding School Block. There will also be a team of podiatry professionals and nutritionists to provide diabetic foot check-ups and to teach about healthy eating.

“It is important to know that, as per the latest survey, the prevalence of diabetes in our country and across the world is more than 10% percent of the population. This is a disease that is on the rise and concerns public health authorities, the World Health Organization and the International Diabetes Federation, so this campaign is being run and FCMUNA, like the Hospital de Clínicas, will contribute,” said Dr. .Rosa Vega, endocrinologist and coordinator of the activity.

The teacher indicated that the purpose of the day is to educate people about what diabetes is, how to prevent it, what are the risk factors, symptoms and what complications the disease can bring and how to treat it in time.

What is diabetes? It is a long-term disease, in which an increase in blood sugar is seen. Important risk factors include overweight and obesity. Family history, parents and siblings having diabetes. Having gestational diabetes increases the risk. Other causes are sedentary lifestyle or lack of physical activity and other pathologies such as hypertension and dyslipidemia (cholesterol and triglycerides).

He explained that Type II diabetes is a preventable disease and requires lifestyle changes, adopting healthy habits, eating well, avoiding sugar, fried foods or soda. In addition, it is important to do physical activities, stay hydrated and, above all, lose weight if you are overweight or obese and, also, avoid tobacco.

He advised that consultation with an expert is necessary. “It is always important to get checked and consult your doctor from time to time. The campaign, launched three years ago, aims to educate to prevent future complications, so that all diabetes patients can have access to education.

symptoms. There are two groups, one which has symptoms and the other which does not have symptoms. Symptoms include weight loss, polyuria or excessive urination, polyuria or extreme increase in thirst. Similarly, nocturia, which involves getting up several times in the morning to urinate. Fatigue, urinary and genital infections, decreased vision, involvement of the kidneys and blood vessels, and skin lesions may occur. The patient often seeks consultation due to complications and even after discovering that he has diabetes.

He reminded that diabetic retinopathy is a leading cause of blindness, 40% of diabetic patients have kidney problems at some point, and kidney failure leads to dialysis, which is the most common cause of lower limb amputation. Have non-traumatic diabetes.

How to diagnose. It is very simple and happens through laboratory analysis. Blood glucose more than 126 mg/dl is diabetes. Blood glucose more than 100 mg/dl is considered prediabetes. “We are interested in reaching the prediabetes stage, in order to prevent it from progressing into diabetes and to be able to treat it from that moment on,” said the teacher.

Untreated disease can lead to small vessel complications called microvascular complications and large vessel complications. In this sense, acute myocardial infarction and stroke are complications that can be prevented with good treatment, where the fundamental pillar is education. The Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism invites you to access the Endo Clinicas Facebook page; There people can access educational capsules that address various diabetes-related pathologies to prevent complications.

Source: FCMUNA Communications Department