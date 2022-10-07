They will punish the “macuteo” in the Vacacional Haina

The General Directorate of Migration announced yesterday, Thursday, that the Haina Vacation Center, a collection point for undocumented immigrants and deported Dominicans, is being intervened by that agency.

In addition, the immigration entity indicates that there is an ongoing investigation into the commission of alleged irregularities in its operation, Venancio Alcántara, head of the institution, declared that there is an investigation in that center, to determine if there are irregularities.

Alcántara specified that the center was intervened several days ago and warned that those who are involved in anomalies will be transferred to ordinary justice, without hesitation and regardless of who they are.

Alcántara reiterated that he will continue to work and will ensure that the country’s immigration laws and regulations are complied with. “We have instructed a detailed investigation into alleged irregularities in the Haina Vacation Center,” he said.

they will be drastic

“I want to make it very clear to the personnel who work there that, if their involvement in these actions at odds with the law is determined, they will be drastically sanctioned as established by law,” Alcántara warned.

He indicated that whoever incurs the release of an illegal foreigner, for payment or collection of a “toll”, is ignoring Law 285-04 of Migration and commits the crime of corruption, which, as he explained, “he will not tolerate under any circumstance.” .

The head of Immigration reiterated that the agents of the institution are instructed to faithfully comply with the protocols of the place, in order to determine whether or not they should be retained by the authorities, which guarantees the preservation of the right of free transit and respect for human rights.

He also guaranteed that the results of the investigations will be made known in a timely manner.

He warned that he will not allow mistreatment or discrimination against any migrant, regardless of the nationality in question.

He recalled that the Dominican government headed by President Luis Abinader is and always will be respectful of fundamental rights.

Listín Diario published a report yesterday in which it reveals how the Haina Vacation Center, which functions as a collection space for the undocumented, has become a place of barter between people in charge of functions there and those who need information from their relatives. .

The prices that are disclosed among those who dedicate themselves to spending their day with the mission of understanding the process, the release of an undocumented person is offered at a price of between 12,000 and 13,000 pesos, in the case of those who only need to pass them food, objects of hygiene or money to their relatives, they must pay prices in the range of 500 to 1,000 pesos.

Held

Fact

Some acts.

One of the most constant complaints is about the fact that people who fall into the hands of those in control of the famous “truck”, a unit of the General Directorate of Migration (DGM), are not given basic access. to food and cleaning.

“My brother has been here for two days, and he is screaming at me hungry, that makes me desperate, he has his papers, only he did not walk with them upstairs,” said Charles Hilarie, who was waiting to know the situation of a relative.

Another recurring complaint is that at the time the foreigners are captured, the protocols of the place are not complied with to assess whether or not they should be retained by the Immigration authorities.