They will recommend not to vaccinate against covid-19 to healthy children, in Florida

In Florida, health authorities will recommend against vaccinating healthy children against covid-19. Of this they put the state in disagreement with the guide of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, for its acronym in English) of the United States, which advised that boys be vaccinated in November 2021, when the vaccine began to be available to most of them.

But Florida’s chief health officer, joseph ladapo, said the state will issue separate guidance urging parents not to vaccinate their children. Thus, Florida would become the first state to break with the CDC regarding the recommendation on vaccines for children.

Ladapo’s announcement came at an event, organized by Florida’s Republican Governor, Ron DeSantiswhere the CDC and governments that took steps to slow the spread of the virus through mask mandates and business closures were heavily criticized.

Several of the doctors and scientists on DeSantis’ panel shared unproven concerns about the vaccine’s safety for children.

Children vaccinated against covid-19 are less likely to be hospitalized for coronavirus infections than children who are not vaccinated, recent data shows.

Vaccinated elementary students are nearly half as likely to have a case of COVID-19 that referred to care at an urgent care clinic or emergency room compared to children who were not vaccinated, according to a CDC-funded study .

Almost 4.5 million children have had covid since the beginning of January alone.

Children infected with covid-19 can develop multisystem inflammatory syndrome weeks later. This rare disease can lead to dangerous complications, causing parts of the body to become inflamed. MIS-C can affect major organs, including the kidneys, brain, lungs, and heart.

The vaccine is not yet available for children under 5 years of age. About 25% of Florida’s eligible child population is vaccinated, compared to 30% nationally.

Ladapo has become a lightning rod for criticism since his appointment to head the Florida Department of Health last year. Ladapo came to the fore during the pandemic after writing a series of op-eds that challenged consensus scientific opinion on vaccines, masks and mitigation strategies. He has also pushed unproven therapies against Covid-19, such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. In addition, he issued new guidance that discouraged private companies from requiring their employees to wear masks.