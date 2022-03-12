They will request preventive detention for 7 prisoners in “FM Case”

The Public Ministry is ready to request preventive detention against seven people accused of money laundering from drug trafficking, arrested last Thursday, as part of the “FM Case”.

Through an instance addressed to the Judicial Office of Permanent Attention Services of the Judicial District of Santiago, the prosecution requested the measure of coercion against Juan Gabriel Pérez Tejada, Anabel Altagracia Sánchez Santana, Juan Isidro Pérez de la Rosa, Rolando Miguel Reyes Javier , Dyna Madison Noguera Polanco, Ramluis Mejía Azcona and Gladis Sofía Azcona de la Cruz.

The prosecution body of the justice system will also request that the case be declared complex.

The group was arrested during an operation that included raids in Santiago, Santo Domingo Este and Punta Cana, in which the acting prosecutors seized more than one million dollars and 760 thousand pesos, as well as 13 vehicles, including one Ferrari and two Porsches. .

The case is linked to an international network dedicated to laundering assets from drug trafficking, which in August 2020 seized 4.3 million dollars brought to the Dominican Republic in loudspeakers, says the Public Ministry.