They will show experiences of the use of natural medicine in the confrontation with COVID-19

The experiences of the use of natural and traditional medicine (MNT) in confronting COVID-19, other epidemics and disaster situations, and the research achievements of Cienfuegos in recent years in this field will be exposed in a scientific conference in that Province.

At the MEDNATCIEN 2022 event, from April 25 to 29, in virtual and face-to-face modalities, the integration of MNT in the treatment of chronic non-communicable diseases, research and development of natural products, and the promotion and health education in this branch.

The training of human resources, the MNT based on health and wellness tourism, and the regulatory, normative and legal aspects of this medicine, are other topics of the scientific conference, announced the organizing committee.

Professors from Cuban institutions, including the National Center for Scientific Research and the International Clinic for Placental Histotherapy, will give lectures at the event, organized by the Faculty of Medical Sciences of Cienfuegos, the Chapter of the Society of Bioenergetic and Naturalist Medicine, the Department of MNT and the Provincial Directorate of Health.

Another of the topics will be about Natural and Traditional Medicine in Primary Health Care, adds the call for the event, in which the works will be selected to participate in the Congress of the Cuban Society of Bioenergetic and Naturalist Medicine-BIONAT 2022, which will take place from September 7 to 9 in Havana.

Until the 17th of this month, those interested will be able to register on the page of the Scientific Conference on Natural and Traditional Medicine, MEDNATCIEN 2022, using the services of Cencomed (Virtual Center for Health Conventions), adds the organizing committee.

The MNT in Cuba is a specialty with a broad profile, with an integrative and holistic approach to health problems.

This modality uses methods of health promotion, disease prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation typical of traditional Asian medicine, natural medicine and physical medicine and rehabilitation.