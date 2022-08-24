They will speak on public policies and their relationship with social welfare » Red De Noticias



They will speak on public policies and their relationship with social welfare

This conference is sponsored by the Center for Public Policy Research

The Center for Public Policy Research (CIPP) will sponsor the conference “The study of public policies and their relationship with subjective well-being: a qualitative look”, given by the Cuban specialist Lourdes Flórez Madan.

This will be the third conference that the CIPP makes available to the various sectors of Dominican society, with the aim of socializing the impact of public policies and their understanding among citizens and the different actors that affect their implementation in the Dominican Republic. .

The same, which will be virtual, will be broadcast this Thursday, August 25, at 6:00 pm, through the Facebook and YouTube accounts of the aforementioned center in the following links:

https://www.facebook.com/141240928521326/posts/152989707346448 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jnkb_lC1wc0&ab_channel=CentroInvestigaci%C3%B3nPol%C3%ADticasPublicas

This is part of a series of conferences that the CIPP has available to the entire population, for the purpose of evaluating public policies and educating citizens about their impact on Dominican society.

About the speaker

Lourdes Flórez Madan, is a Psychology graduate from the Faculty of Psychology of the University of Havana, Cuba. She has a Specialty in Child Psychology from the same university. She has a Specialty in Complex Thinking and Complexity Sciences and a Master in Human Sexuality.

She was Director of the Research Project of the United Nations Population Fund and the Pan American Health Organization, for the reduction of pregnancy in Adolescence. She is Founder of the Cuban Multidisciplinary Society for Studies of Sexuality.