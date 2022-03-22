They will stop offering help for covid-19 tests and treatments for patients without health insurance

Washington — With the urgent request for funds stalled in the United States Congress, the Health Resources and Services Administration says it can no longer cover medical bills for tests and treatments for covid-19 for people without health insurance and will stop receiving requests Tuesday at midnight.

“The underfunding of COVID-19 needs has real consequences,” Martin Kramer, a spokesman for the agency, said in a statement. “We have initiated a methodical closure of the program.”

The Program for the Uninsured is one of the first victims of the impasse between Congress and the White House over the government’s request for an additional $22.5 billion to deal with the pandemic. The program, initiated during the presidency of Donald Trump, reimburses hospitals, clinics, doctors and other service providers that offer covid-19 care to people without health insurance — that is, about 28 million people.

Also, Kramer said that as of April 5, the program will stop accepting claims for vaccination expenses.

The cut of federal funds could generate access problems for the uninsured, as well as consequences for the rest of society.

“Covid is a highly infectious disease, we want people who think they are sick to get tested and treated, not only for their health but also for the health of other people,” explained Larry Levitt, health policy expert at the Kaiser Family Foundation. “If uninsured people are hesitant to get care because of the cost, we will see more cases and more inequality.”