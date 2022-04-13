They will take a lawsuit against Manny Manuel “until the last consequences” | entertainment

The singer Manny Manuel faces a lawsuit for more than $1 million for breach of contract, damages and emotional damages by his manager, Ricardo Cordero Prats.

Cordero Prats’ lawyer warned that he will go to the last consequences to enforce the verbal agreement, which he alleges was established with the artist on January 29, 2021.

Cordero Prats, represented by Salvador Carrión, filed a lawsuit on Sunday against the artist for breach of contract, damages and emotional damages, in which he demands a sum of no less than $1,126,000.00, at the rate of $576,000 for lost commissions, $300,000 for lost income from the production of artistic events and $250,000 for emotional damages. In addition, the court is asked to award an item for litigation costs and attorney’s fees “for reason of recklessness,” the document reads.

In the lawsuit against Cruz Manuel Hernández Santiago, the artist’s first name, it is established that the company Color Soul, directed by Cordero Prats, was in charge of the exclusive management of the artistic career and the production of events of the King of Hearts for a term six years old.

Cordero Prats would receive 20% of the profits from each singer’s event for his work as a manager and 50% of the net income after discounting the expenses of promotion and marketing, production, staging, among others.

However, Cordero Prats assures that the artist has insisted on canceling the terms of the contract.

According to Salvador Carrión, the plaintiff’s attorney, Manny Manuel wanted to reduce compensation and work methods.

On the other hand, the lawsuit refers to the cancellation of several events. Although they are not specified in the document, in March, Manny Manuel canceled two concerts that he would present in Fajardo and San Germán, to focus on the production of the show Amor Eterno tribute to Juan Gabriel. The latter is produced by Brutal LLC, according to Ticketera, and not by Color Soul.

Carrión explained that Cordero Prats and Color Soul had the power to subcontract or partner with other companies to produce the interpreter’s events.

“Until the last consequences”

Meanwhile, Carrión considers that it will not be very difficult to prove that there was a contractual relationship between Cordero Prats and the artist, based on the singer’s own expressions in various television programs.

“Here there is no doubt that there is a contractual agreement. We will be taking the controversy to the last consequences so that the agreements that were agreed upon are fulfilled,” the lawyer anticipated around the verbal agreement.

For months, according to Carrión, Cordero Prats tried to reach an agreement with the artist, avoiding the legal route.

“There are conversations from months ago. They have tried to reach some agreements, but Manny remains very firm in his position that he is not going to comply with his agreements and his commitments if it is not under the new terms that he wants to impose unilaterally ”, Carrion informed THE SPOKESPERSONwho did not specify the changes proposed by Manny.

He also assured that the vocalist had prior knowledge about the filing of the lawsuit.

“A term was given and a copy of the lawsuit was provided, which is not usually done, in good faith, saying that this is what we are thinking of presenting. Manny ignored the letter and we had to proceed,” added the plaintiff’s attorney.

This medium communicated by telephone with Manny Manuel, who assured that he would not make any expressions on the matter at the time.

The artist is on probation, after Judge Ricardo Marrero ruled that he should remain in his sister’s residence for 24 months, with certain limitations that include not driving motor vehicles, nor consuming alcoholic beverages or controlled substances. This after having pleaded guilty in July 2021, to driving while intoxicated in December 2020, when he was involved in two vehicle accidents on the same day.