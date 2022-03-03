They withdraw another powdered milk due to the death of a second baby

The FDA (the Federal Food and Drug Administration, for its acronym in English) requested the Abbott laboratory to withdraw the brand’s formula milk from the market Similac PM 60-40 after rising to two the babies who died from consuming the product.

In turn, the agency alerted parents who have these products in their home, produced in the Michigan factory, to discard them immediately.

On February 18, the Abbot laboratory had withdrawn from the market the batches of milk Similac, Alimentum and EleCare which were produced at its Michigan factory after receiving complaints of bacterial infections.

days after the FDA reported that four babies had been hospitalized, three of them with the same bacteria: Cronobacter Sakazakiiwhile the fourth had salmonella. One of the children has died and there is a second confirmed death under investigation by federal authorities.

According to Infobae, the specific data of the milk that caused the infections are: Similac 60-40 from Abbott Laboratories, batch code is 27032K80 for cans and 27032k800 for boxes.

None of the items in dispute is about liquid milk

Abbott explained that the spoiled milk was distributed throughout the United States and in Israel. Parents who have questions can check the batch code on the package and compare it with the information on the official website of the laboratory (www.abbott.com).

The inspectors of the FDA conducted an audit at Abbott’s factory in Michigan and found records showing samples contaminated by salmonella and Cronobacter sakazakii.

about the bacterium

The Cronobacter Sakazakii is a bacterium that can cause serious and life-threatening infections (sepsis) or meningitis (an inflammation of the membranes that protect the brain and spine).

Symptoms of sepsis and meningitis may include: lack of appetite (poor feeding), irritability, temperature changes, jaundice (yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes), labored breathing, and abnormal movements.

Cronobacter infection can also cause intestinal damage and spread through the blood to other parts of the body, the health agency warned.

