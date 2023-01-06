THEY WON IT TO CHIVAS! The player who could be reinforced in the Clausura 2023 ended up in Monterrey

El Rebaño already has its reinforcements but a few weeks ago they did not rule out new faces for the central defense where they did not undergo modifications.

At Club Guadalajara once again they had to forget about one of their wishes to set their goals on other signings and that is before the negotiations for Víctor Guzmán from Pachuca and Daniel Ríos from Charlotte FC of the MLS took place, the tapatíos they had in mind a defender with important projection who finally changed teams from the border.

And it is about Víctor el Toro Guzmán, but about the Xolos de Tijuana, who since Ricardo Peláez was there in the directive they had shown some interest in their services, especially due to the game casualties of Antonio Briseño, Hiram Mier and Gilberto Sepúlveda, but after the arrival of Fernando Hierro they gave themselves time to wait for an analysis of the current template.

The truth is that Chivas was not willing to pay a large amount for a 20-year-old player either, since now the Bull is a new element of Rayados de Monterrey, a club that paid almost six million dollars for his services, that is, close to 120 million pesos, a figure that they did not even disburse for the Pocho, Well, Jesús Angulo entered the negotiation.

Víctor Guzmán escapes from Chivas

According to information from various national media, Víctor Guzmán will join Monterrey in the following hours to put himself under the orders of coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich that this Saturday will just debut in front of Chivas in the Clausura 2023 Tournament, on the field of the BBVA Stadium starting at 9:10 p.m., central Mexico time.

“According to information from Diego Medina, a TUDN reporter, the royals will disburse 5.5 million dollars to get the 20-year-old player. Guzmán, who is one of the defenders with the greatest projection in Liga MX, had been in the orbit of Rayados after the sale of ‘Cachorro’ Montes to Espanyol. However, it was also in the possibility that Luis Romo was used as a central defender ”,was part of what TUDN published.

