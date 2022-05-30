“They won the Champions League but…”, Lionel Messi tackles Real Madrid

Real Madrid lifted their 14th Champions League in their history last Saturday. This success is acquired after a crazy series of comebacks since the round of 16. Carlo Ancelotti’s men eliminated Lionel Messi’s PSG in the round of 16, Chelsea in the quarter-finals, Man City in the semi-finals before beating Liverpool in the final. A course worthy of a great champion except that Lionel Messi does not quite agree.

In selection with the Albiceleste, the Pulga granted an interview to TyC Sports. The number 30 of Paris Saint Germain returned to Real Madrid’s victory in the Champions League. For the sevenfold golden ball, the Meringue have raised the cup with big ears, but they are not the best team in the competition or in the world.

“The best doesn’t always win. Real Madrid, without disrespecting him, even less because he is the champion of the Champions League. Real Madrid are not the best team in this Champions League and yet they beat everyone. said Lionel Messi before talking about the elimination of PSG against Real Madrid.

“I have already experienced it for many years, all my life, up close, and I know what Real Madrid is. And I knew that could happen in the game, because they score a goal out of nowhere and automatically change the game. I also knew that on this pitch, the first 15, 20 minutes fall on you. It’s happened to us and all the teams you mentioned (Chelsea, City and Liverpool) and it’s not the first time it’s happened.” he added.

