They work on the expansion of the Santo Domingo Metro and Cable Car

At twelve o’clock noon this Saturday, more than twenty workers took a break from their construction work on the new cable car terminal at the entrance to The Alcarrizos.

Some walked to a nearby food place, others left in motorboats and the remaining group went to a booth on the left wing of the field where they already had lunches packed in various foam containers.

“We are working from 6:00 in the morning to 6:00 in the afternoon and on Sundays if there is work, we also come,” said one of the builders who did not want to be identified.

A few kilometers away, in the space of Kilometer 9 of the duarte highway where is built stop extension to the subway line, even though it was lunchtime, there was no break.

At least three trucks arrived at the land to collect the earth that the backhoe raised in what will be the first stop of Line 2C, as the extension section has been called.

“Yes, they are working every day,” said the owner of a clothing store across the street.

The work, in charge of the Office for the Reorganization of Transport (Opret), should be inaugurated within 24 months and contemplates the execution of a 7.3-kilometer road section and the construction of five stations, which will form part of the integrated Metro Transport system – Santo Domingo cable car.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/02/19/a-construction-truck-c42f0d52.jpg Trucks loaded with earth leave the construction site. (FRANCIS ARIAS)

The authorities estimate that this project will generate more than 2,000 direct jobs, with an investment of approximately 500 million dollars.

Line 1 service suspension

Opret reported that it will partially suspend the operations of Line 1 of the Santo Domingo Metro this Sunday, February 20, to continue with the expansion work on that route.

The service will be suspended from 7:00 in the morning until 5:00 in the afternoon, from the Máximo Gómez station to the Mama Tingó.

This will affect the Hermanas Mirabal, José Francisco Peña Gómez, Gregorio Luperón and Gregorio Urbano Gilbert stations, located in Villa Mella, North Santo Domingo.

Opret is carrying out work to double the metro’s capacity, where the system will be able to work with 6-car trains instead of 3, as it has done up to now.