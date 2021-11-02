they worry about the star’s health conditions. Concerts canceled

Health problems for Celine Dion, forced to cancel some of its scheduled concerts in Las Vegas. “He can no longer get out of bed, neither move nor walk », says a relative to the magazine ‘Here’, explaining that the queen of sentimental pop« suffers from pains in the legs and feet that paralyze her. He is very weak and in a lot of pain. She has also lost weight. ‘

Celine Dion has canceled her concerts scheduled for November 5th to 20th and February 19th to 5th in Las Vegas. It was announced by the singer herself on her Instagram profile: “I have a broken heart because of this. My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months and not being able to open this November saddens me beyond words. My partners at Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG have been working around the clock to prepare this brand new state-of-the-art theater, and it is absolutely beautiful. I feel so bad I’m letting them down, – continued the star – and I am particularly sorry for having disappointed all the fans who have made their plans to come to Las Vegas. Now I have to concentrate on improving, I want to overcome all this as soon as possible ».

Her entourage then explained, with a press release, that Celine Dion suffers from «severe and persistent muscle spasms», Located on the legs and feet. Even the artist’s sister had reassured everyone. But it seems that Celine Dion’s state of health is actually far more worrying. A relative of the star spoke to Here magazine: “He can no longer get out of bed, neither move nor walk. She suffers from pains in her legs and feet that paralyze her. He is very weak and has lost a lot of weight. A disease that could require a long convalescence “the source specifies” if things do not improve, it may be necessary to stop for several months, or even a year. Because his symptoms are more worrying than expected. “

The singer’s sister, Claudette, said that Dion’s malaise is also due to “premenopause and hormonal changes that this condition causes “. Céline Dion, 53, suffers from “severe and persistent muscle spasms”, which prevent her from going on stage. «What happens to her – explained her sister – is painful. But there is nothing serious, otherwise she would have told me: Céline does not hesitate to confide in herself and ask for advice when something is wrong. I know it is. She is in a good mood and is surrounded by our family ”, Claudette Dion points out, according to whom her sister Céline should be back on stage within“ a few weeks, at most a few months … ”.

The latest optimistic post: “Don’t give up your faith”

After several days of absence, the Canadian singer shared a throwback video in which she sang the hit 22 years ago. In the caption, he wrote: “When you want it most there is no easy way out. When you are ready to go and your heart is left in doubt. Don’t give up your faith. Love comes to those who believe in it. And that’s how it is ».