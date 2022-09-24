They would include traditional medicine in the State Health Law.

* Deputy Rafael Gustavo Fararoni Magaña presents an initiative to regulate curative practices and protect users.

09/22/2022/ Xalapa, Ver.- In order to guarantee legal certainty, security and legal protection to traditional medicine and those who receive it, the deputy Rafael Gustavo Fararoni Magaña presented before the Permanent Deputation, an Initiative with a Draft Decree by which various provisions are reformed and added to the Health Law of the State of Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave.

When participating in the Fifth Ordinary Session of the Second Recess of the First Year of Constitutional Exercise, the legislator said that the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared itself in favor of the use of ancestral healing practices, as long as it is in a safe, respectful, affordable and effective; In addition, he recalled that Goal 3 of the 2030 Agenda indicates that “ensuring a healthy life and promoting well-being at all ages is essential for sustainable development.”

He explained that his proposal adds to the responsibilities of the Government of the Tutelary State the promotion and practice of traditional medicine, through the State Health System, with a strict scientific sense.

It also includes palliative care activities, such as pain reduction and comprehensive care to preserve the quality of life of terminally ill patients, as well as the original ones, which include the practice of traditional medicine.

In the same sense, it incorporates to the health services the original doctors, by the State Center of Traditional Medicine, and others in accordance with what the state authority establishes.

Finally, it proposes that the Ministry of Health and related state institutions promote and support the establishment of groups, associations and other organizations whose purpose is to participate in a coordinated manner in programs for the promotion and improvement of individual or collective health, of traditional medicine, in disability prevention and rehabilitation, as well as palliative care.

Indicating the need to regulate actions related to ancestral healing practices, in order to avoid charlatanism or abuse, the Deputy pointed out that the states of Chiapas, Oaxaca, Morelos and Nuevo León include traditional medicine in their local legislation, for which he considered convenient for Veracruz to continue the work of protecting and promoting the rights of indigenous peoples and communities in relation to their traditional knowledge of health and well-being.

The Initiative with Draft Decree amending section VIII of article 6, section IV of article 35, section III of article 36 and article 55, and adding section V Bis to article 3, section IX to article 6, section V to article 35 and section IV to article 36, all of the Health Law of the State of Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave, was turned over to the Permanent Commission of Health and Assistance.

The Legislative Group of Morena, deputies Nora Jéssica Lagunes Jáuregui and Arianna Guadalupe Ángeles Aguirre and deputy Othón Hernández Candanedo joined the proposal.