Neurodegenerative diseases scare everyone, especially if we have been in the “door” for a while. Indeed, the more time passes, the more our age becomes a risk factor for various diseases. One of these is dementia, the most severe form of which is Alzheimer’s.

In addition to age, there are behaviors that we engage in daily, which negatively affect the mind. In fact, the brain could slowly shut down by doing so, and it would be time to correct these errors.

Unfortunately, other diseases are also affecting neurodegenerative diseases. Some risk factors, in fact, could be diabetes, hypertension, obesity. This means that by acting promptly, both as a form of prevention and treatment, we could decrease the risk of future onset of dementia.

What we should do is follow everything our doctor suggests. In aid, nutrition and exercise would play a fundamental role. They would ward off dementia and protect the heart, especially polyphenols.

What are polyphenols

As the Veronesi Foundation suggests, polyphenols are powerful antioxidants that fight free radicals, as well as protect both cardiovascular and mental health. Polyphenols are found mainly in fruits and vegetables, such as strawberries, grapes, apples, blueberries, onions, garlic and green tea.

In this regard, if we also want to lower cholesterol and blood sugar, this soup would be a panacea.

Polyphenols would be indicated to combat old age, in favor of longevity. In fact, it has been studied that by taking polyphenols, the mortality rate linked to neurodegenerative, cardiovascular and cancer diseases would decrease significantly.

They would ward off dementia and protect the heart these allied foods against aging and some are totally unexpected.

Although these foods, fruit and vegetables, were discounted, the totally unexpected ones would be others. For example, according to the studies conducted by CREA, the highest polyphenol content, after Roman-style artichokes with 1,203.57 mg / 100g, is in Carbonara pasta with 866.23 mg / 100g.

This is followed by the potato gateau with 796.57 mg / 100g, the sponge cake with 727.26 mg / 100g and the Amatriciana pasta with 671.96 mg / 100g. After these foods and condiments, there are the Bronte PDO pistachios with 516, the Giarraffa and Belice olives, respectively, with 601 and 406 mg.

As you can see, these are completely unexpected foods, to be left open-mouthed. Only after these foods, the varieties of garlic, especially the red one, and the tomato, with lower quantities, close the list. According to this research, therefore, the quantity, calculated in mg, of polyphenols is very high in artichokes and various types of pasta.

Clearly, however, this article does not want to replace the doctor’s opinion, so first of all, let’s take only his words as a reference.

