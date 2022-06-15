“They’re going to be tired of whistling because I still have three years left on my contract”

PSG were knocked out of the Champions League this season by Real Madrid after a news infamous comeback for the Parisians at the Santiago Bernabeu and fans have yet to forgive their stars. Neymar, Messi and company, with a Mbappé which seems untouched by fans, tend to hear loud boos at the Parc des Princes.

And the Brazilianafter having been crowned French champion after a 1-1 draw against Lens during which Leo Messi scored a great goal, was unimpressed with the reviews. His statements to ‘ESPN’ after the game were very clear: “They will get tired of whistling because I have three years left on my contract. I’m here, with the whistles.“

“I’m going to stay here, I have three more years left….. Either they stop or they have to change their tune. The goal of Messi ? It was a wonderful goal and I’m very happy because he deserved it. I hope he can score a lot more,” continued neydelighted to share the locker room with the prodigy of Rosario with whom he has already lived some of the best moments of his Barcelona career.

“The atmosphere is unfortunate. Football is our passion, we started very young. We will try to have as much fun as possible. This is too bad it’s not with the supporters, but we have to deal with it“said the attacker in response to a new question on criticism from the Ile-de-France public, which could intensify at the end of the season following the new statements of the attacker auriverde.