“They’re Sentient Creatures” • Channel C

Any parent who finds out that their child has head lice will desperately try any method to kill the pesky insects. However, not all mothers react in the same way.

In recent days, the case of an Australian mother whose daughter was covered in lice went viral. Despite the little girl’s annoyance, her mother decides not to get rid of the insects because she believes they are “sentient creatures”.

It was her neighbor, identified as Nitty Gitty, who wrote to local media nine For an inconvenience that lasts everyday.

The woman complained that her daughter got lice after playing with the “little lousy girl”. He told the outlet, “My seven-year-old daughter is best friends with the girl next door whose family is vegetarian. That’s fine, we respect her choice and we even make special meals when little River comes over to play.” make.”

“My problem is that recently this lovely girl was at our house and badly scratched. when i checked it i found this was infested with liceExplained to the worried mother.

She further added, “Vegetarians don’t kill any living thing, that’s the reason. My neighbor told me that she was practicing to remove lice and nits in the garden where she got a chance to survive.”

lice They can become infected in various ways, the most common being by direct contact, head-to-head, as they do not jump or fly, but walk and, according to a study led by Sinfa and supported by the Spanish Society of Clinical, Family According to and Community Pharmacy (SEFAC), it was shown 50.7% children had to battle against lice at some point or the other.