‘They’re so normal’: Billie Eilish recalls forgetting all protocol for meeting royals

Pop sensation Billie Eilish has recalled an embarrassing encounter with the Royal Family in 2021 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 20-year-old singer caught up with Nova’s Fitzy & Wippa on Wednesday, September 14, and recalled meeting royals at the London premiere of ‘No Time To Die’, including Prince Charles at the time, his wife Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. Eilish told radio presenters how she studied royal protocol and how to curtsy properly, but it all went out the window once she met them.

“I had everything ready to go,” Eilish told Fitzy, adding, “I was like studying what etiquette was supposed to be. I was like ready to bow. I was ready not to shake hands. I was prepared not to ask questions and not to speak unless spoken to. And I was so worried about it. The “Bad Guy” singer said she was surprised at how “normal” they were and grateful they turned a potentially nervous situation into a pleasant encounter. “They all came in and said, ‘What’s up, how are you, how are you?’ and I was like, ‘Oh my God,'” she laughed.

The Los Angeles native previously opened up about her royal encounter during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in October 2021. “I guess they read you the rules and stuff before you met them? Kimmel asked him. ” Oh yeah. Oh yeah. There was a whole list of things,” she said. Even then, she recalled how shocked she was to see how “normal” they were. “They were so normal. They didn’t make me say, ‘Oh, I’m scared, I can’t talk to them,’” she said. “They were very complimentary and had all these questions for me. I can’t complain, it was amazing,” she added.

Eilish is currently touring Australia for the domestic leg of her ‘Happier Than Ever’ world tour, which kicked off at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on September 8. The singer is expected to play two more nights in Sydney before flying to Brisbane. and Melbourne. She will then travel to Perth, where they will play two shows and wrap up the tour.

Speaking to Fitzy & Wippa, Eilish admitted that fame can be overwhelming. “I’m not going out,” she told the hosts. “I used to go out and like to walk around and do stuff. And I don’t do that as much. Because life is a little different. She recalled during her tour, “I was just scared to go out because I was just worried,” but now she’s “cooler about it.” and more comfortable in it. »

Billie Eilish performs onstage during the ‘Happier Than Ever’ tour at Qudos Bank Arena on September 13, 2022 in Sydney, Australia (Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for Frontier Touring & Live Nation)

The “Bellyache” singer said she finds comfort in listening to wildlife, birdsong and biking. “So I did more things. But I’ve also been busy,” she said, adding: “We were in New Zealand and we went for a bike ride. I haven’t been going out for a few years. The Grammy winner was last in Australia in 2019, the Daily Mail reported.

