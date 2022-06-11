They’re still together! The news of infidelity and breakup of Nacho and Melany Mille was false. The singer takes the opportunity to launch the song ‘Perro mujeriego’ | Music | Entertainment

After having speculated about their separation, The Venezuelan singer Nacho reappeared on social networks with his girlfriend, Melany Mille, to specify that this report had only been a strategy What was he trying to measure? the impact and visibility that false news would bring them.

“Here we are to inform you that you were part of a social experiment that ended with great success,” said the singer. “Experiment had as its main objective to demonstrate and expose the quality of human being that you areMelanie continued. referring to the followers who took advantage of the false news of their separation to mock or even celebrate the fact.

days ago, various media spread in their headlines that Nacho would have been unfaithful to his partner and ‘that his love had run out’.

The couple, who began their relationship in 2019, He also took the opportunity to point out the contradiction of some social network users who put ‘I like’ on campaign posts anti-bullyingbut that they could not show respect in the face of the alleged breakup of Nacho and Melany, leaving hurtful comments.

“Ask: How would you react to a disproportionate attack against your morals and dignity through social networks? Would you bear it?”, asks Nacho in the video shared today on his Instagram account. Do you have what it takes to stand firm and keep going?

Thus the artist concludes that each expression shared by users as a result of the news is an expression of what each one carries inside. For example, there were those who, on the contrary, shared messages of compassion and solidarity in the face of their separation.

This social experiment will serve as a prelude to the launch campaign for Nacho’s new song, womanizing dog.