Thiago Motta: “At Inter thanks to Mourinho. Roma offered more, but … “

The Spezia coach, the Nerazzurri’s next opponent, was one of the great protagonists of the 2010 Triplete

. On the Ligurian bench he will find Thiago Motta, former Nerazzurri midfielder, among the protagonists of the historic Triplete of 2010. The XIX century brings back some memories of the Italian-Brazilian linked to his Inter adventure: “Mourinho called me one day to tell me if I was ready to go to war. Thus I arrived at Inter. In reality I had made an agreement with Roma who offered more, but Preziosi came to the locker room to say that he had given me to the Nerazzurri with Milito. Then came Mou, one who knows what to say and how to motivate“.

“The treble of 2010? The turning point came in the spring. After the Africa Cup, Mourinho scolded Eto’o in front of everyone, telling him he wasn’t doing enough and he started playing full-back as well. Then the victory with Chelsea in the round of 16 and the semifinal with Barcelona. Always sorry he didn’t play the 2010 final. We were a team built by Mou for the counterattack“.

“My goodbye? Branca told everyone that I was the problem with Inter, in January 2012 he called me Leonardo despite having had a tough confrontation in the Inter locker room. And then Ancelotti too. In theory there was an agreement for June, but then they took Guarin and Moratti let me go to PSG“.

November 30, 2021 (change November 30, 2021 | 11:47)

