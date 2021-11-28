Thiago Motta: “I’m sorry but I have faith in my boys and in my work. Inter are the strongest in the league “
Second consecutive knockout for Spezia. The situation becomes complicated.
Second consecutive KO after the 5-2 against Atalanta. The Spice. The naivety of Nzola who raises his arm in the barrier weighs heavily in the final result. Defeat that complicates and not just the salvation plans of Thiago Motta who analyzes the challenge to the microphones of DAZN.
KO – An unexpected and even bitter KO. Net of the result, Spezia failed to impose their game. Bologna has often forced the hosts to travel all over the field to look for the way to the network that has never been found. “The idea was to attack them in transition, they almost always conceded goals like that, but we are able to play better. I was very angry about the free kick, not the penalty because it fits. Nzola was naive, he can’t let go of his arm like that. . I am sad for the defeat, we played a good game, but it is not the first time that when the game is on the rails of equilibrium we cannot win it. We must improve in the defensive phase, not to allow the opponent to advance with the ball or let the one-two close. An experienced team like Bologna, after the advantage, no longer plays. We have to learn to manage the moment and read the game. “
PERSPECTIVES – The fight for relegation widens, the next is with Inter, but the suffering championship was largely predictable for the Ligurians who will not change their attitude anyway. “I’m not worried, I have faith in my work and in the players. I knew from the start that it wasn’t going to be easy, as it won’t be for the others. We will continue to work and fight, even if we struggle to face the teams on the left. Now we are concentrating on Inter, for me they are the main suspect to win the championship from the beginning, but also in the individual team they are the best, they are a complete team capable of pressing, managing, defending and attacking. “
November 28, 2021 (change November 28, 2021 | 17:45)
