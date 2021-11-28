Thiago Motta: “I’m sorry but I have faith in my boys and in my work. Inter are the strongest in the league “

KO – An unexpected and even bitter KO. Net of the result, Spezia failed to impose their game. Bologna has often forced the hosts to travel all over the field to look for the way to the network that has never been found. “The idea was to attack them in transition, they almost always conceded goals like that, but we are able to play better. I was very angry about the free kick, not the penalty because it fits. Nzola was naive, he can’t let go of his arm like that. . I am sad for the defeat, we played a good game, but it is not the first time that when the game is on the rails of equilibrium we cannot win it. We must improve in the defensive phase, not to allow the opponent to advance with the ball or let the one-two close. An experienced team like Bologna, after the advantage, no longer plays. We have to learn to manage the moment and read the game. “