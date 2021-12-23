Thiago Motta: “In line with the club’s goal and the team’s value. Voices? I already think of Hellas “

La Spezia closes 2021 exactly as it started: with an extraordinary feat at Maradona.

La Spezia closes 2021 exactly as it had started: with an extraordinary feat at Maradona, a stadium that evidently brings very well to the Ligurians, capable of imposing itself for two consecutive seasons at Napoli. Surprising victory, daughter of a match interpreted as it should and could. Trying to take advantage of the episodes and leaving a clean sheet. Thiago Motta enjoys the feat that allows him to stretch to third from last place and analyzes the challenge to the microphones of DAZN.

CHARACTER – La Spezia left everything on the pitch. Those who thought that the team did not have the bite or the right spirit to achieve salvation is forced to change their minds after the 90 ‘played at the Azzurri home. Match of character and spirit of sacrifice. “We knew that Napoli are trying to widen the game and if you play too low it is difficult to defend. We defended high to avoid the one on one in the penalty area. I am happy with the path taken so far, the team is in line with the team. goal of the club and the value of our team. Surely there have been some complicated moments, even discussions, the course of the river cannot be regular for a team fighting for salvation. “

PARK BENCH – Spezia gave the last chance to Thiago Motta who showed he deserves confirmation on the pitch. A reaction that of the team that is obviously the daughter of that character that seems to have finally managed to convey. Three points that can change the scenarios after rumors related to a possible farewell. “I lived the game intensely, as it should be. The final embrace with the staff is linked to the fruit of a great commitment. I heard the voices, they are part of our work together with the pressures. I thought about the match against Napoli and now I already have my head for the next match. I am convinced that the second round will be better than that of the first leg. “

