Thiago Motta-Spezia: discontent, penalties and only confirmations. It is a sad story

What we told you, and in some sense anticipated, was not a Christmas joke. At best, a sad story in many ways. Thiago Motta and it Spice it was not a joke on eve and antivigilia. We also added that the victory in Naples had given a sense of justice with respect to the famous story of the clause which had a significant impact. The clause that includes a penalty: La Spezia will not pay 400 thousand euros if he were to exempt him later on December, 31st. If not, he will be forced to do so. If there was justice, it should be exonerated now, at least that. But Pecini’s media friends are the same ones who have said nothing to him after the disasters in Empoli, who pierce the news (any, including Serie C) and who now act as a megaphone between door to door and another. And who, even in the case of Thiago Motta as Boga and a thousand others, have now realized, with several days of delay, the current situation, obviously saving Pecini from any criticism (carpets spread on the feast day) and realizing that the research it will restart from Marco Giampaolo (as anticipated several days ago) which was the summer goal. In the

the list is Maran, Nicola more secluded. All confirmed and a missed opportunity: that of treating Thiago Motta with at least a pinch of humanity. It being understood that the fault lies with those who put him in this situation …