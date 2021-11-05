Spezia: Thiago Motta’s lecture

“Not to mention football, I didn’t like our behavior. I told the players, not immediately after the game because I was thinking and trying to understand the game on video, that we didn’t take the field, beyond the quality of Fiorentina. I am convinced that we can do much better, the players are aware that we did not play the right way and I expect another match tomorrow from all points of view. Football is a very interesting sport because in many matches the strongest does not always win, but to face the match you have to put all the ingredients on the pitch and we didn’t. For tomorrow I am sure that we will see another type of match, both for the opponent and for our attitude ”.

On Salcedo and Strelec

“I respect his opinion, like everyone’s, but I have seen these two players do well. I see Strelec working and attacking and defending, participating in the ninety minutes. Beyond the situations on the pitch that he knew and managed to solve with goals or passes, for me they are players who do a good job for the team, individually and for the group. The same is true for Salcedo. He arrived late, he didn’t retire from the start. He went to the Primavera because he wasn’t adapting to what we wanted and after that match he made himself available and did well, even with Genoa and the other games. He deserved to play, it doesn’t mean that the two of them play tomorrow because we try to see the training sessions but we also think about the opponent. I am very happy with Strelec and Salcedo ”.

On Sala

“He has the possibility to enter, he is inside the group and he trained well, playing 45 minutes even if it was not foreseen in Florence. Like the other squads he can play, I have not yet decided on the eleven but it is a possibility ”.

On Hristov and Colley

“Colley yes, Hristov no. Petko was not 100% already in Florence, he is a guy who has played all the games from the beginning, even in the national team. He has always played a starter and has a physical problem. He is not afraid, he is positive, he has desire and hunger and against Fiorentina he warmed up and did not feel well due to an adductor problem. He is not at 100% and today he is injured, I cannot use it tomorrow as I would like and I prefer not to take any risk and lose it for two months. For me he is injured, he has to recover and we will see against Atalanta ”.

On the module change

“It can be a solution to play with the three-man defense, we have already played three-man but we’ll see tomorrow”.