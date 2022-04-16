Thibaut Courtois and his message to Barcelona after the failure in the Europa League: “The 0-4 was a coincidence”
2022-04-15
Barcelona disappointed in the Europa League, was eliminated in the quarterfinals against Eintracht Frankfurt, who beat them 2-3 at the Camp Nou.
One day after the debacle, Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid goalkeeper, spoke with El Capitan an Arab media outlet, there he assured that the 0-4 in the Clásico was pure chance.
0-4 against Barça at home
”It was a very bad night, but we recovered quickly. because you don’t have to think too much about defeats. I am disappointed, of course, but I think it was clear that there is a before and after that defeat, if you see our results and our performance it is a coincidence.
Comeback against PSG
”It was a wonderful dream. After the first part, few fans for our classification, but we did it. It was one of those many nights in which I feel lucky to play for Madrid”.
Mo Salah
”Mohamed Salah is one of the best players in the world in the last decade. He is one of the different footballers who have magic”.
Absence in the individual awards
“There are many players in those teams, but all the players, including the stars, what we like is titles with their teams.”
Last chance for the Belgium team in the World Cup?
”Our goal is to fight for that title. We know that we have a good team, but we are talking about the World Cup, where the best of the best go there are many teams with the same objective. Whatever happens, but it’s true, Belgium has one of the best teams in its history”.