Thibaut Courtois and his message to Barcelona after the failure in the Europa League: “The 0-4 was a coincidence”

2022-04-15

Barcelona disappointed in the Europa League, was eliminated in the quarterfinals against Eintracht Frankfurt, who beat them 2-3 at the Camp Nou.

One day after the debacle, Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid goalkeeper, spoke with El Capitan an Arab media outlet, there he assured that the 0-4 in the Clásico was pure chance.

Official statement: Pedri says goodbye to the season at Barcelona after his new injury

0-4 against Barça at home

”It was a very bad night, but we recovered quickly. because you don’t have to think too much about defeats. I am disappointed, of course, but I think it was clear that there is a before and after that defeat, if you see our results and our performance it is a coincidence.