Thief, Deadlight, Homefront and many other games for less than three euros

What can you buy for less than three euros on the PlayStation Store? Normally very little but not during the January sales that have just begun, there are many interesting opportunities at a very low price, provided of course you do not expect recently produced AAA games. However, there is no shortage of surprises.

Let’s start with Limbo at € 2.24, Slender The Arrival at € 1.99, Oxenfree at 99 cents and Suicide Guy at € 2.39, continuing with Bridge Constructor at € 2.49, Foxyland and Tetraminos at € 1.99 each, the same price for Super Destronaut DX.

SteamWorld Dig costs 2.24 euros, Loot Hero DX is also discounted at 2.74 euros and Gun Crazy at 2.24 euros, Lone Survivor The Director’s Cut costs just 99 cents while Hellfront Honeymoon and Void Gore are enough 2.49 euros each.

Homefront The Revolution is discounted at 2.99 euros, Square Enix’s Murdered Soul Suspect and Thief cost € 1.99 each, I Am Bread costs 2.59 euros, super price also for Surgeon Simulator Anniversary Edition proposed at 2.19 euros, we also recommend How to Survive 2 at 2.99 euros, same price for Deadlight Director’s Cut, in closing we cannot fail to mention Toki at 99 cents and Agents of Mayhem at 2.99 euros.